Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9%

MOD opened at $95.81 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

