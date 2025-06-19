Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Argus lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

