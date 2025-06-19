Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Andrew Gengos bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,300. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TERN stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

