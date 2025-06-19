Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after acquiring an additional 711,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

