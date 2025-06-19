Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEI. National Bankshares cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.63 and a 1-year high of C$26.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In related news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,089.66. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.