Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Shares of HLNE opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.25. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
