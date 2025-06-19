Analysts Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price at $37.20

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.
SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic
Insider Transactions at Symbotic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walmart Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $355,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,627 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,343,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the period.
Symbotic Stock Up 14.6%
Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -892.50, a P/E/G ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $41.76.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbotic
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.