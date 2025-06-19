Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $12.33

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 160,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,784,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,992,629.47. This represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,150. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

