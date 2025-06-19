Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $106.18

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.4%

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,062.40. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $3,182,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,059,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,680,967.68. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,515 shares of company stock worth $12,374,086. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.