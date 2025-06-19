Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSX. Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $101.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares in the company, valued at $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

