Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to “Sell” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.77 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.