Head-To-Head Comparison: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) & M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M&F Bancorp and United Community Banks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.26 $4.77 million N/A N/A United Community Banks $938.98 million 3.59 $252.40 million $2.11 13.16

Dividends

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Community Banks pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for M&F Bancorp and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks 0 3 4 0 2.57

United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A United Community Banks 16.48% 8.64% 1.04%

Risk and Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats M&F Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; treasury management; credit cards; payment and commerce solution, equipment finance, investment advisory, and other related financial services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

