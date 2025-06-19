Head-To-Head Analysis: Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) vs. Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) and Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Promis Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech N/A N/A N/A Promis Neurosciences N/A -186.19% -98.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Promis Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Promis Neurosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promis Neurosciences has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Promis Neurosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $11.95 million 3.82 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Promis Neurosciences N/A N/A $2.78 million ($0.05) -10.00

Promis Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Earth Science Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Earth Science Tech and Promis Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Promis Neurosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Promis Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 800.00%. Given Promis Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Promis Neurosciences is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Promis Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates comprise of PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a TDP-43; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

