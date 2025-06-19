Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hinge Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE HNGE opened at $39.79 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

