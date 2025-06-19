Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Semrush stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.71. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $79,388.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 393,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,410.55. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,025.55. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,583,087 shares of company stock worth $25,854,230. 55.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Semrush by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Semrush by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Semrush by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Semrush by 29.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

