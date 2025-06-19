Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of SAP opened at C$26.66 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$22.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

