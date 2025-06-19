Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Receives $97.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Haemonetics stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Haemonetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,118,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

