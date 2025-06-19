Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNGE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hinge Health Stock Performance

About Hinge Health

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

