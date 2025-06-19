MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNTN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of MNTN in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MNTN in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MNTN stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. MNTN has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

In related news, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,083,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,824. This trade represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock valued at $31,283,712. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

