Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$55.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins set a C$60.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$45.80 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.01 and a 12 month high of C$49.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.39.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

