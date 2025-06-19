KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -94.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

