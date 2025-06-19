Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.96.

BALY has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE BALY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

