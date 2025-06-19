Financial Contrast: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) versus TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 1 3 0 2.75

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,014.75%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 334.13%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed 3,711.54% N/A -42.29% TELA Bio -61.00% -402.45% -62.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PAVmed and TELA Bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $2.99 million 3.49 $39.79 million $0.71 0.86 TELA Bio $69.30 million 0.95 -$37.84 million ($1.41) -1.18

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAVmed beats TELA Bio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

