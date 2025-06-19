Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Receives $17.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

KRP opened at $14.57 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. Kimbell Royalty’s payout ratio is 3,760.00%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,180.01. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

