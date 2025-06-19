Analysts Set Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Target Price at $13.00

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 1.9%

INSE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 181.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 173.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment



Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

