American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) vs. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Financial Review

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and Starwood Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Healthcare REIT $2.07 billion 2.76 -$37.81 million ($0.27) -132.50 Starwood Property Trust $1.95 billion 3.50 $359.93 million $0.95 21.14

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Healthcare REIT. American Healthcare REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Healthcare REIT has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. American Healthcare REIT pays out -370.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 202.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Healthcare REIT and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Healthcare REIT 0 0 8 0 3.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus target price of $37.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.82%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Healthcare REIT -1.96% -1.85% -0.91% Starwood Property Trust 17.26% 8.87% 0.94%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats American Healthcare REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

