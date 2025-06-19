Comparing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sweetgreen and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 6 8 0 2.57 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 130.59%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

This table compares Sweetgreen and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -13.04% -19.72% -10.49% Noble Roman’s -0.03% -0.14% -0.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Noble Roman’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $676.83 million 2.13 -$90.37 million ($0.77) -15.94 Noble Roman’s $15.15 million 0.29 $666,600.00 $0.03 6.67

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Roman’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

