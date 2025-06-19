JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Angi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Performance

Angi stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Angi has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $245.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.