CIBC Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$25.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DPM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$21.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

