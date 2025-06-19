B. Riley Upgrades MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNOV. Wall Street Zen began coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.27 on Monday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

