Citigroup Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$14.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

TSE:IVN opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

