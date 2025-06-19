Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $775.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $665.00 to $775.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of META stock opened at $695.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,538 shares in the company, valued at $97,834,277.94. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $363,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,283. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,512 shares of company stock worth $73,590,232. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $112,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

