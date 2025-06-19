Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWH. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $17.91 on Monday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,521,000 after acquiring an additional 247,134 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,935 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 975,168 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $62,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Camping World by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

