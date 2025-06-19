Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $41.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of OVV opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

