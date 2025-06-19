Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

APTV opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Aptiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

