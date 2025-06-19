United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRKS. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

PRKS opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

