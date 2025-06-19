Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $565.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPI. Wall Street Zen raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $438.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $279.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.29.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

