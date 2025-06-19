Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $235.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $245.61.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30,639.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128,991 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,453,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

