Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $300.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $295.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.26 and a 200-day moving average of $241.11.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $3,456,326.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,280 shares in the company, valued at $22,527,201.20. The trade was a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,226.90. The trade was a 95.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,538 shares of company stock worth $51,299,116 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

