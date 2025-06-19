Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.25.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CABO

Cable One Stock Down 2.0%

Cable One stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $708.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.82. Cable One has a 52 week low of $125.41 and a 52 week high of $437.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 117,389 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cable One by 34.2% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,931,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 27.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $28,129,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 14,346.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.