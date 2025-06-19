Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $29.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.