Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $695.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $665.00 to $695.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $693.24 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.63. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,834,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

