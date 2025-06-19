i3 Verticals’ (IIIV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.7%

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

IIIV opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $29.80.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 218,400 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $5,418,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,900.17. The trade was a 45.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Harvey sold 71,860 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,782,846.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,980.85. This represents a 86.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,261 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,552. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $20,993,000. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $17,626,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,313,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $11,207,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $10,018,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.