The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 5,436.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 132.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 188,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

