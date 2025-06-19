BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

DOOO opened at $47.63 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -146.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 427,434 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 28,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

