Needham & Company LLC Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $50.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

