Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.4%

ATEC stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $2,296,745.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,476.64. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $251,587.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,522.26. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,172 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

