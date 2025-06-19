Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $33.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,384.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 669,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 654,094 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 397,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.