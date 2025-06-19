UBS Group Begins Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

