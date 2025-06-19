Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $48.32 on Monday. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.